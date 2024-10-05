WR Nick Nash throws 16-yard TD pass with 50 seconds left as SJSU beats Nevada 35-31

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Nick Nash threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Bates with 50 seconds to play to help San Jose State beat Nevada 35-31 Saturday night.

Emmett Brown threw two touchdown passes, including a 24-yarder to Nash, before he was replaced by backup Walker Eget. Brown finished 12-of-28 passing for 170 yards and Eget completed 10 of 13 for 141 yards — including a 51-yard pass to Sebastian Macaluso to the 16 that set up the winning TD.

Eget, from the shotgun, threw a lateral pass to Nash on the right side, who threw it back to Bates in the front-left corner of the end zone to cap the scoring.

San Jose State’s Floyd Chalk, who scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, ran for a 5-yard touchdown late in the third to make it 28-all. Nevada (2-4, 0-1 Mountain West) ansered with a 13-play, 67-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock before it stalled at the 8 and the Wolfpack settled for a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Killam with about 10 minutes to play.

Eget came in and the Spartans went three-and-out before the San Jose State defense forced a punt. Brown threw back-to-back incomplete passes to make it third-and-10 before he was once again replaced by Eget, who hit Macaluso for a 14-yard gain for a fresh set of downs and three plays later his deep pass down the middle to Macaluso set up Nash’s winning TD pass to Bates.

Brendon Lewis passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and added 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries for Nevada.

