2 foreign climbers rescued after being stranded in India’s Himalayas for 3 days

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Two foreign climbers have been rescued after being stranded for three days on a mountain in India’s Himalayan north. Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom and Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the United States were ascending a rocky section of the Chaukhamba-3 peak in India’s Uttarakhand state on Oct. 3. A rockfall severed their rope, sending their bags, along with crucial supplies like their food, tent, and climbing gear, into a gorge. The climbers also lost most of their communication equipment, but managed to send out an emergency message the same day. Both were rescued on Sunday. The rescue operation took 80 hours to complete and involved the Indian air force and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

