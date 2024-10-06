A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan injures at least 8

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a massive explosion outside Karachi Airport has injured at least eight people and destroyed several vehicles. Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded Sunday outside the airport, which is Pakistan’s biggest. But the provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan told local TV station Geo that it was an attack on foreigners. A Home Ministry official said it was an attack on Chinese nationals, one of whom was injured. Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

