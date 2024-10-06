Rwanda will deploy Marburg vaccine under trial as death toll rises to 12

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan health authorities will begin a vaccine study against the Marburg hemorrhagic fever as the East African country tries to stop the spread of an outbreak that has killed 12 people. Rwanda, which received 700 doses of a vaccine under trial from the U.S.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute, will target health workers and emergency responders as well as individuals who have been in contact with confirmed cases. There is no authorized vaccine or treatment for Marburg. The Rwandan government said there were 46 confirmed cases, with 29 of them in isolation.

