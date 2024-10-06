The Israel-Hamas war’s devastating toll, by the numbers

Israel’s yearlong offensive in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in the besieged coastal enclave. Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel on Oct. 7. and 251 were taken as hostages into Gaza. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, over half were women and children. Around 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced, and more than 60% of Gaza’s structures have been destroyed or damaged.

