Tropical Storm Milton could hit Florida as a major hurricane midweek

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says people across Florida should take notice: Milton is still just a tropical storm off Mexico, but it’s gaining strength and is expected to intensify rapidly as it moves east across the Gulf. Forecasters said early Sunday that Milton could be a major hurricane before it slams into the storm-ravaged Florida coast in the middle of the week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties, many of which are still recovering from Hurricane Helene. Forecasters said up to a foot of rain by Wednesday could cause flooding in places across the Florida peninsula.

