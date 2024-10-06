Walz says he’ll ‘own up’ when he misspeaks as the Democratic ticket steps up media interviews
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a week after verbal stumbles in the only vice presidential debate, Democrat Tim Walz used his debut campaign appearance on a Sunday news show to try to fend off criticism of his stand on abortion rights and “own up” to past misstatements. The “Fox News Sunday” interview reflected a broader media blitz by presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Walz as the Democrats seek to garner public attention in the final 30 days of the campaign. Harris has taped an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that will air Monday night. She’s booked Tuesday on Howard Stern’s satellite radio show, ABC’s “The View” and “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert on CBS.