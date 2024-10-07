Chagos islanders displaced for a US military base protest a deal on their future made without them

LONDON (AP) — Islanders who were forced to leave their remote Indian Ocean home to make way for a U.S. military base half a century ago protested outside the U.K. Parliament on Monday. They are angry about a deal they say has decided their homeland’s fate without them. The British government announced last week that it is handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius under an agreement that will see the American base stay on one of the islands, Diego Garcia. Many of the islanders resettled in Britain and fought for years in U.K. courts to return home. They say they were not consulted on the deal and remain uncertain whether they can go home.

