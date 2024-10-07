City of Indio to host Veterans Day 5K event

Indio officials announced today that the city will host a 5K run/walk to commemorate Veterans Day.

The inaugural event will begin with an opening ceremony at the Empire Polo Club at 8 a.m., according to a city statement, with participants taking to the course 30 minutes afterward.

"We invite the community to come together to honor our veterans, celebrate their service, and support a great cause,'' Mayor Lupe Ramos Amith said in a statement. "This event is a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation for our local heroes while enjoying a fun day out with family and friends."

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation, named after a local Marine who died in service.

Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

People who donate $10 to the foundation will be entered into a raffle for two general admission tickets to next year's Stagecoach country music festival.

The 5K will also feature on-site vendors and a commemorative shirt for those who sign up.

General registration is $43.40 per person, with a $25 discount for veterans. Children under 10 will be able to run or walk for free.

All participants can register ahead of time at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Indio/IndioVeterans5K.