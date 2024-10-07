Control the path and power of hurricanes like Helene? Forget it, scientists say
Associated Press
In the wake of hurricanes that have disrupted lives for millions in the U.S., some people may wonder if extreme weather events could be somehow controlled. Scientists say hurricanes are far too powerful for that — and climate change is providing more fuel than ever for devastating storms like Helene. Even so, the very problem of climate change is sparking more attention than ever for what’s called geoengineering. Those are futuristic ideas for reversing or countering climate change. One example is solar engineering — lofting particles into the upper atmosphere to reflect sunlight and reduce warming. But many scientists have grave concerns about unintended consequences.