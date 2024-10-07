Ex-Philippine President Duterte to run as mayor despite his drug killings legacy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials in the Philippines say former President Rodrigo Duterte has registered to run for mayor of his southern home city despite his notorious legacy over his brutal anti-drug crackdown that the International Criminal Court is investigating as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte, 79, filed his papers before the Election Commission in Davao city, where he had served as mayor for about two decades before winning the presidency in 2016. More than 6,000 people, mostly poor drug suspects, were killed under a massive police-enforced crackdown against illegal drugs that Duterte oversaw when he was president, according to government pronouncements. But human rights groups say the death toll is considerably higher. Duterte has denied condoning extrajudicial killings.

