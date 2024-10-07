Fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur kills at least 13 children, UNICEF says

CAIRO (AP) — UNICEF says that recent fighting between the Sudanese military and its rival paramilitary in Sudan’s North Darfur killed at least 13 children and injured four others. The children were between 6 and 17 years old, the U.N. agency said in a statement on Sunday. The Sudanese army on Friday launched airstrikes that targeted a market in the town of Al Kuma, around 43 miles east of the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, the local Daily Sudan Post reported. The airstrikes, which also hit the city of Mellit, killed at least 45 people and injured dozens of others. The war between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces broke out in April 2023

