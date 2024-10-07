Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield on living through ‘We Live in Time’

TORONTO (AP) — As two of the most in-demand actors of their generation, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have transformed themselves into all kinds of roles. They have donned Marvel costumes and joined period ensembles. But “We Live in Time” is a particularly unadorned view of two of the best actors working right now. It’s the first film in which Garfield has used his real voice. In an interview, Pugh and Garfield describe their collaboration on “We Live in Time” as life changing, and one that reframed for them many priorities. The film opens in theaters Friday.

