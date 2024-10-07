Harris calls Trump ‘incredibly irresponsible’ for spreading misinformation about Helene response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is calling former President Donald Trump “incredibly irresponsible” for spreading falsehoods about the federal response to Hurricane Helene’s destruction. Harris on Monday offered especially sharp words as a new storm bears down on Florida with just weeks until Election Day. She said, “There’s a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president.” Trump has made false claims since Helene, including saying the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims. He also falsely claimed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had run out of money because all of it had gone to programs for immigrants in the country illegally.

