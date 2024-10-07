IAEA team samples seawater near Fukushima plant to ensure safe release of wastewater

TOKYO (AP) — A team of international scientists is in Fukushima to ensure safety of the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged nuclear power plant. Japan began discharging the wastewater in August 2023. The plant was damaged in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, triggering meltdowns in its reactors and large amounts of radioactive water to accumulate. China protested the discharge and blocked imports of Japanese seafood. The team from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which includes Chinese experts, will take samples from the plant, coastal waters and a fish market in Iwaki city.

