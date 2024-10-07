NFL’s Buccaneers relocating ahead of hurricane to practice for Sunday’s game at New Orleans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to relocate to the New Orleans area to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Saints with Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall along Florida’s west coast this week. The Bucs intend to travel Tuesday and spend the rest of the week out of state instead of practicing as usual at the team’s training facility in Tampa. Milton strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and could make landfill in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning canceled Monday night’s scheduled preseason finale against the Nashville Predators.

