Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez and a priest on TV. He’s hungry for what’s next.
Associated Press
Nicholas Alexander Chavez has had an exciting few weeks with the debut of his first two roles in prime-time shows. The former daytime actor plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix’s “Monsters” and a priest with a self-professed “morbid fascination” for true crime in FX’s “Grotesquerie.” Both shows are co-created by Ryan Murphy. Chavez may be relatively newcomer to some, but he’s already got a following. He won a daytime Emmy Award in 2022 for his work on ABC’s “General Hospital” as Spencer Cassadine, a grandson to Genie Francis’ character Laura. Though no longer on “General Hospital,” Chavez says soap fans are loyal, and he’s “thankful that they are interested in following my journey.”