Oregon strikes an additional 302 people from voter rolls over lack of citizenship proof

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say they’ve removed another 302 people from the state’s voter rolls after determining they didn’t provide proof of citizenship when they were registered to vote. Monday’s announcement came the same day the state DMV released a report about the errors now known to have registered over 1,500 people to vote despite lacking citizenship proof. The mistake occurred in part because Oregon passed a law in 2019 allowing some residents who aren’t citizens to obtain driver’s licenses. And the state’s so-called “Motor Voter” law automatically registers most people to vote when they seek a new license. Oregon’s secretary of state and governor have called for an independent, external audit of the Motor Voter system.

