Philippines, South Korea deepen security cooperation, elevating ties to a strategic partnership

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — South Korea and the Philippines, each faced by increasingly hostile rival nations, have elevated their ties to a strategic partnership, including broader defense and security cooperation between the two U.S. treaty allies. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to the Philippines, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the upgrade in overall relations after talks in Manila on Monday. Under the strategic partnership, the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation between their coast guards. Yoon also pledged to help modernize the Philippine military. The two leaders say they discussed regional issues such as territorial disputes in the South China Sea and tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

