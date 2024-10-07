Trump and Harris mark somber anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are marking the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Their campaigns approach their final weeks with the widening conflict in the Middle East seen as growing challenges for the candidates. Trump will speak before Jewish community leaders at one of his Florida resorts in the Miami suburb of Doral. Harris will briefly speak to journalists and plant a pomegranate tree with her husband on the grounds of the Vice President’s Residence in honor of those who were killed on Oct. 7. Trump has sought to paint his Democratic opponent as antisemitic and taken advantage of some of the divisions within the Democratic Party over the Israel-Hamas war.

