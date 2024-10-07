Vandals deface a mural in Italy depicting a survivor of Oct. 7 attack

MILAN (AP) — The Antisemitism Observatory in Milan says the vandalism of a mural depicting a survivor of last year’s Oct. 7 Hamas attack is an example of rising antisemitism in Italy. The mural by AleXsandro Palombo depicted Vlada Patapov escaping the Hamas attack. Vandals erased the figure’s head and legs from the mural near Milan’s state university. Researcher Stefano Gatti said the number of antisemitic incidents has risen to about 90 a week in the last year, from about 30 a week before. He said antisemitism has moved from the internet to the real world, and has become more “socially acceptable” as a protest against Israel’s assault in Gaza.

