Weekend wildfires lead to 1 death, large areas burned in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — One person has died and others were evacuated from their homes as wildfires raged through parts of western North Dakota over the weekend. Dry and windy conditions spurred the weekend fires. The state Department of Emergency Services says four fires were 90% to 100% contained. Two other large fires continued to burn late Sunday near Grassy Butte and Mandaree. The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Johannes Nicolaas Van Eden, of South Africa, died due to a large fire near Ray. They say another person was critically injured. The fires also led to evacuations and at least one temporary highway closure. Gov. Doug Burgum planned to survey wildfire areas and meet with officials and locals Monday.

