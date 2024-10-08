Airlines say they’re capping fares in the hurricane’s path as Biden warns against price gouging

President Joe Biden is warning airlines and other companies not to overcharge people who are trying to get out of the path of Hurricane Milton. Biden said Tuesday he’s calling on the airlines to help people evacuate. The storm is bearing down on the west coast of Florida, causing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in Tampa and other cities in the state. Travelers at airports and people posting online are collecting evidence of airfares rising sharply as the storm approaches. The airlines said they are capping fares and trying to accommodate people affected by the storm. United Airlines says economy-class seats on some flights from the Florida cities in the hurricane’s path are averaging less than $500.

