Bill introduced to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team. Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber introduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act along with co-sponsors Elise Stefanik from New York and Mike Quigley from Illinois. Stauber says he will work hard to get the bill passed quickly. February marks the 45th anniversary of the Americans beating the heavily favored Soviet Union on the way to the gold medal on home ice in Lake Placid.

