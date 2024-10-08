House Democrats in close races try to show they hear voter concerns about immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some of the closest House races in the country, Democratic candidates are leaning into an issue that Republicans have made a centerpiece of their pitch to voters — immigration. The ads show how Democrats in the most competitive races are countering the intense focus that Republicans have placed on the issue in their districts. Rep. Suzan DelBene says the immigration ads fit with a theme that Democrats have stressed on other issues: It takes bipartisanship to deal with the major issues facing the country. Republican Rep. Richard Hudson says Democrats are trying to confuse voters about their record, but voters won’t fall for it.

