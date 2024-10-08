Qantas Airways apologizes after R-rated film reportedly airs on every screen during flight

NEW YORK (AP) — Qantas Airways has drawn up a stir after broadcasting a slightly-racy movie across an entire flight. And the Australian carrier now is apologizing to customers. According to Qantas, there were technical issues with the in-flight entertainment for a trip from Sydney to Haneda last week — making individual movie selection unavailable. As a result, the crew chose one movie to play across all screens. Qantas did not identify the movie by name, but several media outlets have reported that it was “Daddio,” an R-rated film that hit theaters earlier this year. Social media posts from users who claim they were on the Qantas flight said that it was impossible to turn off the film while it was playing.

