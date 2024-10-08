UK Conservatives narrow their leadership race to 3 as a new front-runner surges

LONDON (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Britain have ejected former Security Minister Tom Tugendhat from the party leadership contest. The elimination vote leaves three contenders still running to lead the party after its catastrophic election defeat. Tugendhat garnered 20 votes in a ballot of 120 members of Parliament, finishing last. Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly topped the ballot with 39 votes. Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick got 31 votes and ex-Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch acquired 30. Another candidate will be kicked out of the race by legislators on Wednesday, before tens of thousands of party members across the country choose between the final two. The winner will be announced on Nov. 2.

