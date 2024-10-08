USC star JuJu Watkins agrees to extension of her sneaker endorsement deal with Nike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Nike that will give the Southern California star one of women’s basketball’s biggest sneaker endorsement deals.

A first-team All-American after a record-setting freshman season, the guard from Los Angeles is one of the biggest stars in the sport and last month was unanimously voted the preseason player of the year in the Big Ten by the league’s coaches.

Agent Rich Paul confirmed the deal, an extension of the one she originally signed with Nike in 2022 while in high school. It was first reported by ESPN.

Watkins scored 920 points last season, a national freshman record, and she was second in the nation to Caitlin Clark in scoring average at 27.1 points per game.

