Yes, voter fraud happens. But it’s rare and election offices have safeguards to catch it

NEW YORK (AP) — Voter fraud does happen occasionally. And when it does, we tend to hear a lot about it. Fraud also gets caught, and people are prosecuted. The nation’s multilayered election processes provide many safeguards that keep voter fraud generally detectable and rare. That’s the assessment of current and former election administrators of both parties. America’s elections are decentralized, with thousands of independent voting jurisdictions. So it’s virtually impossible to pull off a large-scale vote-rigging operation that could tip a presidential race or most any other race. Voter fraud is a crime that can be punished with hefty fines and prison time.

