Students from the Coachella Valley will have the opportunity to meet representatives from over 100 colleges, trade schools, and employers today at Agua Caliente.

The career aims to help students as they look to take next steps, and provides a place to explore options.

The College and Career Fair is taking place today at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage (32-250 BOB HOPE DR., RANCHO MIRAGE, CA 92270) from 4 P.M. - & P.M.