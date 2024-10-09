Californians can now add their driver’s license to their phone through DMV program

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is allowing California residents to enroll in its pilot program for mobile driver's licenses. This program, called mDL, lets Californians add their Driver's License, or other government-issued identification, onto their Apple or Google Wallets.

mDL is currently authorized for limited usages. Several airports are enrolled in the program, though Palm Springs Airport is not yet participating. According to the Transportation Security Administration, TSA agents will accept the mDL during bag drop, security checkpoints, and/or at the boarding gate.

Most businesses, law enforcement, and state government agencies do not yet accept the mDL program, but the program signals a shift to what could soon become the norm.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear more from the DMV and locals on their thoughts about the program.