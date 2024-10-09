Milton damages the roof of the Rays’ stadium and forces NBA preseason game to be called off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The fabric roof over the home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays was ripped to shreds after Hurricane Milton came ashore in Florida, bringing wind gusts exceeding 100 mph and flooding parts of the state. Concerns over Milton and its effects on Florida also forced the cancellation of Friday’s NBA preseason game in Orlando between the Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans. The game won’t be rescheduled. Orlando was playing at San Antonio on Wednesday night and was scheduled to return to Central Florida on Thursday. Those plans are now in flux because of the storm, which made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night.

