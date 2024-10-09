Nazi-looted Monet artwork returned to family generations later

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Nazi-looted Claude Monet pastel has been returned to descendants of the man who owned it when it was seized in Austria decades ago. The pastel was sold off to support the Third Reich, but the family got the artwork back Wednesday at the FBI field office in New Orleans. Françoise Parlagi said her father and grandfather spent much of their lives attempting to track down and recover the Monet pastel and other artwork. The Commission for Looted Art in Europe searched for a decade, ultimately finding the artwork in New Orleans. It’s one of an estimated 600,000 pieces of artwork stolen by the Nazis.

