Pilot of helicopter that crashed on Australian hotel roof was affected by alcohol, probe finds
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An investigation has found the pilot of the helicopter that crashed on top of an Australian hotel two months ago was affected by alcohol and was not qualified to fly at night. The pilot was killed in the unauthorized, nighttime crash in the tropical tourist city of Cairns. Two hotel guests were briefly hospitalized for smoke inhalation and 400 people had to be evacuated. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released its final report on its investigation into the crash Thursday. It found no airworthiness factors on the Robinson R44 plane had contributed to the crash. It said the flight by 23-year-old pilot Blake Wilson was a purposeful act but there was no evidence why.