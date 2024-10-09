Rudy Giuliani’s son says dad gifted him 4 World Series rings sought by Georgia election workers

Rudy Giuliani’s son is trying to stop two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against his father from taking the elder Giuliani’s four New York Yankees World Series rings. Andrew Giuliani says in court documents filed Tuesday in New York that he is actually the rightful owner of the rings because his father gave them to him as a gift in 2018. The election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, are seeking possession of Rudy Giuliani’s assets, including the rings, to help pay the defamation judgment. Rudy Giuliani received the rings — from the Yankees’ championships in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000 — when he was mayor of New York those years.

