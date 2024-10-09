Taiwan celebrates its National Day holiday against background of Chinese threats
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan celebrated its National Day holiday against the background of threats from China, which claims the self-governing island republic as its own territory. The celebration marks the establishment of the Republic of China, which overthrew the Qing Dynasty in 1911 and fled to Taiwan as Mao Zedong’s Communists swept to power on the mainland in 1949. Thursday’s commemorations were to include speeches by Lai and others, performances and military displays, but not heavy military equipment as seen in years past. Maintaining its military pressure on Taiwan, China’s military sent 15 planes across the median line in the Taiwan Strait.