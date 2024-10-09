The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says

PONT-SONDÉ, Haiti (AP) — A local official in Haiti says the death toll in a horrific gang attack last week on a small town in central Haiti has risen to 115. The attack on residents of the town of Pont-Sondé on Oct. 3 was one of the biggest massacres that Haiti has seen in recent history. Myriam Fièvre, mayor of the nearby city of Saint-Marc, said Wednesday that the toll had risen to 115 and would likely keep rising because authorities are still looking for bodies and haven’t been able to access certain areas of the town.

