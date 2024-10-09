Turkey’s navy starts to evacuate its citizens from Beirut as Israel battles Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — The first of over 2,000 evacuees in Beirut are boarding a Turkish military ship sent to provide aid to Lebanon and evacuate Turkish citizens and some foreigners from the country being hit by Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah. The ship is part of a convoy that brought in 300 tons of humanitarian supplies, including food, hygiene kits, kitchenware, tents, beds, and blankets. A woman with two children in tow said they decided to leave Beirut out of fear for their lives. Another Turkish citizen waiting to board said she hopes to return when the danger passes. The ships’ journey back to Turkey is expected to take about 10 hours. Turkey may organize more sea evacuations and is contemplating charter flights.

