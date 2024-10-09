Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons

A Washington state woman had to flee her property after 50 to 100 raccoons descended on it and were acting aggressively. That’s according to Kitsap County sheriff’s spokesperson Kevin McCarty. It was deputies from his office that responded to the woman’s 911 call last week. McCarty says the woman told deputies she started feeding a family of raccoons decades ago. But in recent weeks the number showing up went from a handful to around 100. The sheriff’s office and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife determined that no laws were broken. A department spokesperson says a wildlife conflict specialist met with the woman, and the raccoons appear to have begun dispersing now that they are no longer being fed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.