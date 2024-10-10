A federal judge rejects a call to reopen voter registration in Georgia after Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge won’t order the state of Georgia to reopen voter registration for November’s elections in the presidential battleground state. Three voting rights groups had argued in a lawsuit that disruptions from Hurricane Helene unfairly deprived people of the opportunity to register last week. Monday was Georgia’s registration deadline. The plaintiffs say they also had to cancel voter registration activities. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross came after a hearing Thursday. Georgia has 8.2 million registered voters. But with Georgia’s presidential race having been decided by only 12,000 votes in 2020, a few thousand votes could make a difference in who wins the state’s 16 electoral votes.

