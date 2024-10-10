A former DEA agent is convicted of protecting drug traffickers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Buffalo, New York, has been convicted of corruption. Jurors on Thursday found Joseph Bongiovanni guilty on seven of the 11 counts he faced. Bongiovanni was charged with using his position with the DEA to protect drug traffickers he believed were associated with organized crime. It was the second time Bongiovanni was tried on the charges. A jury in April convicted him of lying to federal agents but couldn’t agree on most other counts. The retrial began in August. Sentencing is set for June 9. Bongiovanni is among at least 16 DEA agents brought up on federal charges since 2015.

