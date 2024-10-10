Alaska US Rep. Peltola and Republican opponent Begich face off in wide-ranging debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska and Republican Nick Begich have faced off in a wide-ranging debate. Both candidates made their pitch to voters in the briskly paced debate late Thursday that came with just weeks until the Nov. 5 election. Peltola is seeking to stave off GOP efforts to reclaim the seat that Republican Rep. Don Young held for 49 years before his death in 2022. Peltola won special and regular elections for the seat that year and became the first Alaska Native in Congress. Begich was among the opponents Peltola defeated in 2022.

