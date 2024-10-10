An ex-judge from mainland China is set to take Macao’s top job. What’s at stake for the casino hub?

MACAO (AP) — Some 400 pro-establishment electors are set to approve the sole candidate for Macao’s chief executive job on Sunday, making him the Chinese casino hub’s first leader born in mainland China. It’s a break from the longtime practice of choosing locally-born leaders, usually from prominent business families, for the former Portuguese colony. Nearly the entire election committee — 386 of 400 members — have nominated Sam Hou Fai, the territory’s longtime chief judge, for the Oct. 13 vote. Local political observers say many Macao residents appear indifferent to Sam’s origins, but it remains to be seen whether the former judge can diversify the gaming-reliant economy, a key goal highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.