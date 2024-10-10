British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly is charged with rape in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A British YouTuber and rapper known as Yung Filly has been charged with raping and choking a woman in a hotel room following an Australian music performance. The 29-year-old’s real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos. He appeared on several charges on Thursday in a court in Perth, the west coast city where police allege his crimes were committed on Sept. 28. He was released on bail on conditions including that he remain in Western Australia state, doesn’t contact his alleged victim and doesn’t post about the case on social media. Barrientos is currently touring Australia and was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

