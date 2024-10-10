Delta’s Q3 profit fell below $1 billion after global tech outage led to thousands of cancellations

Delta Air Lines says third-quarter earnings fell 26% largely because of fallout from a technology outage that caused several thousand canceled flights in July. It’s the second straight quarter that Delta’s profit has dropped from the same period last year. Delta said Thursday that it expects to return to year-over-year earnings growth in the fourth quarter. CEO Ed Bastian says bookings for Thanksgiving and Christmas are strong. But the CEO says he expects Americans to pull back on spending for travel and other big-ticket items until they know the outcome of the November elections.

