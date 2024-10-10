Dogs fatally attack a man behind a building in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally attacked by several dogs in Albany, New York. Officers responded to the scene at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found multiple pit bulls attacking the man behind a building. Albany police say one of the officers fired his weapon to stop the attack and struck at least one dog. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the investigation was continuing and did not release additional information.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.