Donald Trump offers tax breaks to US citizens overseas but no specifics

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump is proposing to grant a key tax break to U.S. citizens living overseas. The Republican nominee is pitching the proposal as an effort to court votes from potentially millions of Americans who would benefit. Trump made the pledge in a video released by Republicans Overseas CEO Solomon Yue. Trump is expected to emphasize his idea Thursday during an appearance at the Economic Club of Detroit. Trump has not released details but the plan concerns policies that require some U.S. citizens living abroad to pay taxes in the country where they reside and to the U.S. government. It’s Trump’s latest pitch in tax plans for specific constituencies.

