House fire in Desert Hot Springs on San Remo Road

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California - (KESQ) Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on San Remo Road in Desert Hot Springs Thursday morning.

Cal Fire said on social media that when crews first arrived on the scene, the house was ‘fully involved.’

One resident was evaluated for possible injuries and refused additional treatment or transport.

At 6:44 a.m., Cal Fire said crews would be on the scene for about two hours.

Red Cross was requested to the scene to help two people who lived in the home.