Skip to Content
News

House fire in Desert Hot Springs on San Remo Road

KESQ
By
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:13 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California - (KESQ) Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on San Remo Road in Desert Hot Springs Thursday morning.

Cal Fire said on social media that when crews first arrived on the scene, the house was ‘fully involved.’

One resident was evaluated for possible injuries and refused additional treatment or transport.

At 6:44 a.m., Cal Fire said crews would be on the scene for about two hours.

Red Cross was requested to the scene to help two people who lived in the home.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content