Hurricane Milton’s winds topple crane building west Florida’s tallest residential building

A construction crane came crashing down on the building that houses the Tampa Bay Times during the height of Hurricane Milton’s menace across Florida. The crane being used to work on a 46-story condominium and office budling toppled over Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. The mayor of St. Petersburg had warned residents that cranes at several construction projects across the city could fall during the hurricane. Experts say cranes can take days to dismantle and hurricane forecasts usually don’t give crews that much warning. They also say cranes are designed to swing to reduce resistance and can withstand winds of at least 100 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.