In Pacific Northwest, 2 toss-up US House races could determine control of narrowly divided Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — National Republicans and Democrats are keenly eyeing the Pacific Northwest, where two of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country are playing out. Oregon’s GOP-held 5th Congressional District and Washington state’s Democratic-held 3rd Congressional District are considered toss ups, meaning either party has a good chance of winning. Both districts are a blend of Republican red and Democratic blue, and feature freshman incumbents who narrowly flipped their seats in the 2022 midterms. With turnout typically higher in presidential elections than in midterms, political experts say they’ll be watching to see which candidates are able to mobilize more voters, especially moderates and independents.

